Who Got The Work

Byrne J. Decker of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, pertaining to long-term disability benefits, was filed July 22 in New York Northern District Court by Marc Whitehead & Associates on behalf of Denisse Matos. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David N. Hurd, is 1:22-cv-00772, Matos v. Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston.

New York

September 05, 2022, 7:09 AM