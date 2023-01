New Suit

Debevoise & Plimpton filed a civil rights lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court against the City of New York and six members of the New York Police Department. The complaint, brought on behalf of Adan Matos Rivera, pursues excessive force and arrest without probable cause claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00374, Matos Rivera v. The City Of New York et al.

Government

January 17, 2023, 4:24 AM