Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Maynard Cooper & Gale on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against MetLife and Katrina Thompson to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, over the disputed proceeds of a life insurance policy, was filed by Deatherage Myers & Lackey on behalf of the estate of Bobby Matlock. The case is 5:22-cv-00160, Matlock v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

November 18, 2022, 6:33 PM