Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Thursday removed a privacy class action lawsuit against Classic Molding Co. to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Justicia Laboral, accuses the defendant of capturing and storing employees' biometric information without their consent, a violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case is 1:23-cv-02177, Matias v. Classic Molding Co., Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 06, 2023, 4:27 PM

