Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fox Rothschild on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Primerica to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, pertaining to a life insurance policy, was filed by Schlacter Law on behalf of Rosette Sylvain Mathurin, Jonia Sylvain and Lhuniel Sylvain. The caes is 1:22-cv-23911, Mathurin et al. v. Primerica Life Insurance Co.

Banking & Financial Services

December 01, 2022, 12:03 PM