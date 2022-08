Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Perkins Coie on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Oregon Health and Science University to Oregon District Court. The complaint was filed by Baum Smith LLC on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that she was terminated for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine despite objections based on her religious beliefs. The case is 3:22-cv-01250, Mathisen v. Oregon Health and Science University.

Education

August 24, 2022, 8:32 PM