Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Frost Brown Todd on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against International Feed Corporation, RBT Services Inc. d/b/a Rail Barge Trucking Services Inc. and other defendants to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Pavlack Law on behalf of Dustin Mathis, who contends that he sustained injuries, including severance of his left hand, after using a defective conveyor machine serviced and maintained by the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01796, Mathis v. RBT Services, Inc. d/b/a Rail Barge Truck Services, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 14, 2022, 6:48 AM