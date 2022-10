New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court against the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority. The suit was filed on behalf of Brandon Mathis, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after taking FMLA protected leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03997, Mathis v. Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority.

Transportation & Logistics

October 06, 2022, 5:25 AM