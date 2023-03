Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against A Visual Affair and Dr. Neeraj Bindal to District of Columbia District Court. The suit was filed by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of a plaintiff claiming racial bias and retaliation. The case is 1:23-cv-00739, Mathis v. DC Optical Holdings, Inc. et al.

Health Care

March 18, 2023, 11:12 AM

Plaintiffs

John Mathis

defendants

An Optical Affair

DC Optical Holdings, Inc.

Neeraj Bindal, Od

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination