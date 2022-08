Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at GableGotwals on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company to Oklahoma Eastern District Court. The suit, over a disputed claim on a life insurance policy, was filed by Richardson Richardson Boudreaux on behalf of Jennifer Mathis-Colley. The case is 6:22-cv-00244, Mathis-Colley v. Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 30, 2022, 4:20 PM