Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Smith Duggan Buell & Rufo on Tuesday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Cerner Corp. to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by McDonough, Hacking & Lavoie on behalf of Erly Mathieu. The case is 1:22-cv-11549, Mathieu v. Cerner Corporation.

Health Care

September 20, 2022, 3:54 PM