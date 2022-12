New Suit - Employment

Gannett Media, the U.S. media company, was hit with an employment class action Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was brought by Goodley McCarthy LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01407, Mathews v. USA Today Sports Media Group, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 09, 2022, 11:35 AM