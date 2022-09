New Suit - Employment

Tyson Foods was sued Monday in Tennessee Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Spragins, Barnett & Cobb on behalf of William A. Mathews, who claims he was wrongfully terminated for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01192, Mathews v. Tyson Foods et al.