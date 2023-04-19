New Suit - Employment

T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, and Thomas Yang were slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Tuesday in Oregon District Court. The court action was filed by Pacific Justice Institute on behalf of a former facilities manager who claims that she was terminated after requesting a religious accommodation from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00576, Mathews v. T-Mobile USA, Inc. et al.

April 19, 2023, 5:10 AM

Cynthia Mathews

Pacific Justice Institute

T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Does 1-50

Thomas Yang

