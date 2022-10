Who Got The Work

Schaun D. Henry of McNees Wallace & Nurick has entered an appearance for O'Reilly Automotive in a pending lawsuit over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The case was filed Aug. 26 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore on behalf of Anna Mathews. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman, is 2:22-cv-01238, Mathews v. O'Reilly Automotive Stores, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 10, 2022, 6:36 AM