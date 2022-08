New Suit - Employment

O'Reilly Automotive was sued Friday in Pennsylvania Western District Court over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The court action was filed by the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore on behalf of Anna Mathews. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01238, Mathews v. O'Reilly Automotive Stores, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 26, 2022, 4:19 PM