Husch Blackwell filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court targeting software developer Mailshake LLC and other defendants for allegedly engaging in fraud. The suit, centered on a separation and unit repurchase agreement, was filed on behalf of Colin Mathews. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00756, Mathews v. Mailshake LLC et al.

July 05, 2023, 6:05 PM

Colin Mathews

Husch Blackwell

Mailshake LLC

Robert Senoff

Sujan Patel

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract