Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cipriani & Werner on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Cargo Alliance to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for shipping services, was filed by Antonelli Kantor Rivera on behalf of Mathew Transport d/b/a Zoeva Logistics. The case is 2:23-cv-00380, Mathew Transport LLC v. Cargo Alliance Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

January 24, 2023, 12:35 PM