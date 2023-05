New Suit - Contract

Matheus Lumber sued Morin Construction for breach of contract on Friday in Utah District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for lumber and other construction materials, was filed by Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz and Kirton McConkie. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00067, Matheus Lumber Co. Inc. v. Morin Construction LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 26, 2023, 7:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Matheus Lumber Company

Plaintiffs

Kirton McConkie

defendants

CC Daybreak

Doe Surety

Morin Construction

Wesport Insurance Corp

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract