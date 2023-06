New Suit - Contract

Liberty Mutual Insurance, AG Drywall and other defendants were hit with lawsuit seeking foreclosure of mechanic's lien Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on behalf of Matheus Lumber Co. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02002, Matheus Lumber Company, Inc. v. AG Drywall, Inc. et al.

Insurance

May 31, 2023, 7:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Matheus Lumber Company, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

defendants

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

AG Drywall, Inc.

Everson Luxury Apartments, LLC

Jordan Foster Construction, LLC

Katy2651, LLC

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action