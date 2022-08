Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore LLC on Friday removed an asbestos exposure lawsuit against Huntington Ingalls and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Roussel & Clement, brings claims on behalf of Ted J. Matherne Sr., a former Avondale Shipyards worker, and his children. The case is 2:22-cv-02656, Matherne Sr. et al v. Huntington Ingalls Incorporated et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 13, 2022, 3:10 PM