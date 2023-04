Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lafayette & Kumagai on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Home Depot and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by M.G. Teodoro Law on behalf of a former employee, pursues claims of discrimination based on age, national origin, race and/or ethnicity. The case is 3:23-cv-01561, Mateo v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 03, 2023, 4:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Rudolfo Lazaro III Mateo

defendants

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

Greg Johnson

Michael Chagoya

defendant counsels

Lafayette & Kumagai LLP

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination