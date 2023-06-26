Removed To Federal Court

IBM on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit to District of Columbia District Court. The complaint, filed by Perry & Associates on behalf of MATEK Inc., seeks to recover more than $5.1 million from IBM’s alleged unjust termination of a supplier relationship agreement through which MATEK was to provide telecom services to non-party Howard University. IBM is represented by Jones Day. The case is 1:23-cv-01847, Matek, Incorporated v. International Business Machines Corp.

Technology

June 26, 2023, 9:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Matek, Incorporated

defendants

International Business Machines Corp.

defendant counsels

Jones Day

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract