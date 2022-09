Who Got The Work

Winston O. Huff and Jamil N. Alibhai of Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr have stepped in to represent Advanced Lighting Concepts in a pending patent lawsuit. The complaint was filed July 26 in California Southern District Court by Buche & Associates P.C. and Michael Best & Friedrich on behalf of mate LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez, is 3:22-cv-01095, mate LLC. v. Advanced Lighting Concepts LLC.

California

September 10, 2022, 10:29 AM