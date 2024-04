News From Law.com

Delaware courts are not making it easier to get the business judgment rule applied in corporate transaction cases. On top of more specific guidance about what exactly makes a director committee independent in the context of "Kahn v. M&F Worldwide' cleansing, that's been the corporate bar's big takeaway from the Supreme Court's ruling on Match Group Inc. shareholder litigation.

Technology

April 08, 2024, 4:48 PM

nature of claim: /