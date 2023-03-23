New Suit - Patent

Match Group filed patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Western District Court for claims centered on the company's popular dating app Tinder. The suit, brought by Norton Rose Fulbright, targets Muslim-focused dating app Muzz Ltd. for allegedly infringing technology associated with the Tinder app's use of 'draggable' cards, as well as its system of two parties opting to make a connection. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00213, Match Group, LLC v. Muzz Limited.

Internet & Social Media

March 23, 2023, 12:28 PM

