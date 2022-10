Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Freeman Mathis & Gary on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Costco to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Century Park Law Group on behalf of Maria Telles Mata and Enrique Gutierrez. The case is 3:22-cv-05771, Mata et al. v. Costco Wholesale Corp. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 05, 2022, 7:03 PM