New Suit - Trademark

Mastronardi Produce filed a trademark lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court against Ippolito International. The suit, filed by Davis Polk & Wardwell, seeks a declaration that Mastronardi's use of the 'Queen of Greens' mark for pre-packaged leafy greens does not infringe on Ippolito's sale of leafy greens under the 'Queen Victoria' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08041, Mastronardi Produce Ltd. v. Ippolito Fruit and Produce Ltd. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 20, 2022, 7:48 PM