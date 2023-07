Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Goldberg Segalla on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Bath & Body Works, the bath shop chain, and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by attorney Allan J. Aigeldinger on behalf of Michael Mastro, centers on fire damage claims caused by an alleged improperly manufactured candle. The case is 2:23-cv-02550, Mastro v. Bath & Body Works LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 03, 2023, 1:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Mastro

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Craig A. Altman

defendants

Bath & Body Works Brand Management, Inc.

Bath & Body Works, Inc.

Bath & Body Works, Inc., Direct, Inc.

Bath & Body Works, L.L.C.

John Doe 1 Through 5

John Doe Corporation 1 Through 5

The White Barn Candle Co.

The White Barn Candle Company

defendant counsels

Goldberg Segalla

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims