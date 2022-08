Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Cigna to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over a disputed denial of coverage for medical services, was filed by Biebelberg & Martin on behalf of Lucas Mastrangelo. The case is 2:22-cv-05245, Mastrangelo v. Cigna Behavioral Health Inc. et al.