New Suit - Employment

Berkadia Commercial Mortgage was sued Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by the Murphy Law Group on behalf of an employee who contends that the defendant failed to pay her overtime compensation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00664, Mastrangelo v. Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, LLC.

Real Estate

February 21, 2023, 6:21 PM