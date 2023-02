New Suit - ERISA

MetLife was slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The court action, for long-term disability coverage, was brought by Berg Plummer Johnson & Raval on behalf of Patrick Masterson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00355, Masterson v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 01, 2023, 6:58 PM