New Suit - Trademark

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and RM Warner PLC filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of MasterScapes Inc., a landscape design and construction property care services provider, and its sole shareholders Catherine Haught and Daniel Haught. The complaint pursues claims against Masterscapes Outdoor & Design and Jeremy Cropper for their ongoing use of the 'Masterscapes' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00076, MasterScapes, Inc. et al v. Cropper et al.

Business Services

April 21, 2023, 5:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Catherine Haught

Daniel Haught

MasterScapes, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

defendants

Jeremy Cropper

Masterscapes Outdoor & Design LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims