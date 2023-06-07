New Suit - Consumer Class Action

DoorDash was slapped with a consumer class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Poulin Willey Anastopoulo, claims that the app-based food delivery service charges iPhone users higher rates than Android users. The suit further accuses the defendant of engaging in numerous schemes to inflate prices artificially, and retaining tips that consumers assume are given to drivers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-02805, Masters v. Doordash, Inc.

