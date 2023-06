New Suit - Consumer Class Action

DoorDash was hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Anastopoulo Law Firm, accuses the defendant of charging iPhone users artificially inflated rates for food delivery services compared to users of other mobile phones. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02805, Masters v. Doordash, Inc.

Gig Economy

June 07, 2023, 5:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Kameron Masters

Plaintiffs

Anastopoulo Law Firm LLC

defendants

Doordash, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract