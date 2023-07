News From Law.com

Mastercard has hired Micron Technology's general counsel to become its chief legal officer and head of global policy. Rob Beard is departing Boise, Idaho-based Micron, where he has spent nine years in legal leadership roles, the last two as general counsel and corporate secretary. He succeeds Rich Verma, who left Mastercard in March to become deputy secretary for management and resources at the U.S. State Department.

Banking & Financial Services

July 17, 2023, 2:06 PM

nature of claim: /