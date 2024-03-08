Who Got The Work

David L. Christlieb and Elizabeth K. Hanford of Littler Mendelson have stepped in to defend Wells Fargo Bank in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed Jan. 23 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Law Offices of Joel F. Handler on behalf of a director of vendor finance underwriting who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations following his recovery from a major stroke. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey I. Cummings, is 1:24-cv-00591, Mast v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

March 08, 2024, 8:45 AM

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA