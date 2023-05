News From Law.com

The top lawyer at Zoom Video Communications, Aparna Bawa, who also serves as chief operating officer, saw her compensation rocket to $28.0 million in 2022, thanks to $27.6 million in stock grants, according to a newly filed proxy statement. The company awards periodic grants to executives, rather than making them every year. A year earlier, Bawa did not receive any grants, leaving her total pay at just $419,940.

