Massive International Dispute Lands in Nueces County Court |...

The Brazilian global mining company Vale SA and companies with whom it associates have been sued in Texas state court, with the plaintiff claiming billions of dollars in stolen iron ore. The Brazilian-based company Itabiriçu Nacional de Pesquisa Mineral Ltda. filed suit in Nueces County Court-at-Law No. 2, bringing claims that included conversion, civil theft, conspiracy, and tortious interference with a contract. Itabiriçu alleges Vale, Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and its U.S. affiliates, Austria-based Voestalpine and its U.S. affiliates each allegedly had a role in the theft, processing and sale of 108.5 million tons of iron ore tailings that originates from a mine field that belonged to Itabiriçu.

October 25, 2023, 3:13 PM

