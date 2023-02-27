Who Got The Work

CoreCivic, a private prison operator, and other defendants have turned to lawyers Nathan D. Tilly and Dylan E. Sutherland of Pentecost, Glenn & Tilly to fend off a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The action was filed Jan. 13 in Tennessee Middle District Court by the Law Firm PLLC on behalf of the Estate of Joshua Cody Lloyd, who was beaten to death by three inmates at the South Central Correctional Facility in Clifton, Tennessee. According to the complaint, the defendants provided no medical attention to Lloyd despite his complaints of abdominal pain after the beating. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:23-cv-00034, Massey v. CoreCivic, Inc. et al.

Government

February 27, 2023, 6:01 AM