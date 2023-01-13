New Suit

Private prison operator CoreCivic, Damon T. Hininger, Steven Conry, Vance Laughlin, Grady Perry and Elaina Rodella were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit on Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit was filed by The Law Firm PLLC on behalf of the estate of Joshua Cody Lloyd, who was beaten to death by three inmates at the South Central Correctional Facility in Clifton, Tennessee. According to the complaint, the defendants provided no medical attention to Lloyd despite his complaints of abdominal pain after the beating. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00034, Massey v. CoreCivic Inc. et al.

Government

January 13, 2023, 7:24 PM