Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stites & Harbison on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Meb Loan Trust VI, Specialized Loan Servicing and other defendants to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint, over claims related to real property, was filed pro se by James H. Massey and Tamara S. Massey. The case is 1:23-cv-00020, Massey et al v. Specialized Loan Servicing LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 10, 2023, 11:51 AM