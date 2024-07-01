Who Got The Work

Michael J. DePonte and Tonika G. E. Brown of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to defend B&W Gas & Convenience Retail LLC d/b/a Allsup's in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed May 17 in Texas Northern District Court by Ellwanger Henderson LLLP on behalf of a store clerk who was allegedly constructively discharged after reporting sexual harassment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Reed C. O'Connor, is 7:24-cv-00067, Massengill v. BW Gas & Convenience Retail LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 01, 2024, 9:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Jessie Massengill

Plaintiffs

Ellwanger Henderson Lllp

Defendants

B&W Gas & Convenience Retail LLC

BW Gas & Convenience Retail LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

Nature of Claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination