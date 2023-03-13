Who Got The Work

Christopher R. Sullivan of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton has entered an appearance for millionaire dating website Luxy Limited in a pending biometric privacy class action. The action, filed Jan. 27 in Illinois Northern District Court by Fradin Law and Simon Law Co., accuses Luxy of obtaining, storing and using individuals' biometric information without consent in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr., is 1:23-cv-00542, Massel v. Luxy Limited.

