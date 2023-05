New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Coinbase was slapped with a biometric privacy class action Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Beligan Law Group, Fradin Law and Simon Law on behalf of customers who object to having to upload a 'selfie' of their faces or having their fingerprints scanned in order to sign up for or access an account. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02123, Massel v. Coinbase, Inc.

Fintech

May 01, 2023, 8:52 PM

Michael Massel

Beligan Law Group, LLP

Coinbase, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims