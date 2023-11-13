Thomas Maroney of Kennedys and Scott Heck of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have entered appearances for West 63 Empire Associates, doing business as the Empire Hotel, in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The suit was filed Sept. 29 in New York Southern District Court by Cheriff & Fink on behalf of Shannon Massaroco, who claims that she injured her ankle after descending a stair case at the defendant's West 63rd Street premises. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, is 1:23-cv-08601, Massaroco v. West 63 Empire Associates, LLC.
New York
November 13, 2023, 6:55 AM