Who Got The Work

Thomas Maroney of Kennedys and Scott Heck of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have entered appearances for West 63 Empire Associates, doing business as the Empire Hotel, in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The suit was filed Sept. 29 in New York Southern District Court by Cheriff & Fink on behalf of Shannon Massaroco, who claims that she injured her ankle after descending a stair case at the defendant's West 63rd Street premises. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, is 1:23-cv-08601, Massaroco v. West 63 Empire Associates, LLC.

New York

November 13, 2023, 6:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Shannon Massaroco

Plaintiffs

Cheriff & Fink, P.C.

defendants

West 63 Empire Associates, LLC

defendant counsels

Scarinci Hollenbeck

Kennedys

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims