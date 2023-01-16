New Suit - Product Liability

L’Oreal, Strength of Nature, and Godrej SON Holdings were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by May Jung LLP on behalf of Barbara Massari, is part of a wave of cases alleging that chemicals in hair products marketed to Black women exposed plaintiffs to a higher risk of developing uterine cancer and other diseases. The case is 2:23-cv-00296, Massari v. L'Oreal USA, Products, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 16, 2023, 8:46 PM