Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance sued Merlyn Vandervort Tuesday in Missouri Western District Court. The court action, filed by Lathrop GPM and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, seeks a declaration that Vandervort is not totally disabled and is, therefore, not entitled to disability benefits under her disability insurance policy. The suit also seeks the return of $171,000 in benefits that Vandervort had received from the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04039, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company v. Vandervort.

February 28, 2023, 4:12 PM