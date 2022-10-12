New Suit

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Arizona District Court. The suit, which targets Alysha Cordova, Gilbert Air LLC and David Sweetman, seeks to rescind a life insurance policy and seeks a declaration regarding who is entitled to receive a refund of premiums paid, if the court determines that the policy is valid. Massachusetts Mutual is backed by Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01728, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company v. Sweetman et al.

Insurance

October 12, 2022, 5:37 AM