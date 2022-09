New Suit

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance sued Nathaniel Shaw Friday in North Carolina Western District Court. The lawsuit, which seeks to rescind an individual disability income insurance policy due to material misstatements, was brought by Gallivan, White & Boyd and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00125, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company v. Shaw.

Insurance

September 10, 2022, 11:22 AM